The ‘youtuber’ Nikkie Tutorials confesses that she is a transsexual girl

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world ‘youtuber’ is burning. After what Jeffree Star broke up with his partner, Nathan Schawandt – a very simple last name – and that James charles make a dramatic balance of your 2019, it is now Nikkie Tutorials the one that has monopolized all the bulbs when leaving the closet and recognizing that she is a girl shemale. He has done so through an intimate and sincere video posted on his YouTube channel, which is simply titled "I’m Coming Out." This publication, which already exceeds 17 million views, comes to light due to a sad reason: Nikkie would have been blackmailed a few days ago, so before someone told her story, she has done it herself.

He has done it with fear and nerves, but also looking for a freedom that, according to her, oppressed her for a long time. It thus grants a deserved visibility to a group that lacks media representation in social networks, where the YouTuber has amassed millions of followers for years. This is part of the message that has been transmitted over the 17 minutes of the video:

“When I was younger I was born in the wrong body, which means that today I am a transgender girl. It is surreal for me to have to say this. I'm afraid to record this video, but it also frees me. I wanted to share this with all of you for a long time, but I never found the moment […] I am Nikkie Tutorials, and I am Nikkie, this is me. We do not need labels, but if we are going to put them, yes, I am transsexual. But in the end, it's just me and you are just you.