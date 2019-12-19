The youtuber Auronplay and Bartomeu 'reconcile' with a Nobita doll

The first Classic of the season left controversy, little goal and much analysis. However, it also left a funny anecdote away from the grass: the reconciliation of Josep María Bartomeu, president of FC Barcelona, ​​and the 'youtuber' Auronplay.

The youtuber Raúl Álvarez Genes, known as 'Auronplay', attended the Classic even though last September the president of the club culé sued him. The reason: write on social networks "Nobita we will go for you" referring to Bartomeu.

Auronplay explained that he received a citation to pick up a complaint and, to his surprise, he discovered after going through the court that he was the president of the club culé. "Have you had problems with Barça?", It was what they asked him to collect the complaint.

However, it seems that every grudge has been resolved. The youtuber shared on his social networks a photo with Bartomeu at the Camp Nou holding a little Nobita doll. The image devastated: more than 35,000 retweets in less than 24 hours.

"Messages loaded with harmful irony"

The reason for the confrontation between club and youtuber were messages posted on his Twitter profile. After Neymar's departure to the PSG, Auronplay tweeted, among other issues, that the player "was fucking the holidays".

In his complaint, Barcelona argued the following: "After Neymar's departure, Mr. Álvarez dedicated himself to making all kinds of comments against FC Barcelona, ​​the player himself and the rebound, the president of the entity. Messages loaded with harmful irony. "

FUCK NEYMAR YOU'RE FUCKING ME UNTIL THE HOLIDAYS YOU HEAR ME ENOUGH AND RAT. – AuronPlay (@auronplay) August 7, 2017