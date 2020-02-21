The young star Sayuri excites fans by singing My Hero Academia 4 ED in one take

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The young Japanese singer Sayuri recently left fans of My Hero Academia singing in acoustic version "Koukai no Uta", the first Ending of the fourth season. The performance, shared by the YouTube channel of THE FIRST TAKE, has quickly exceeded 100,000 views and is already viral on some social networks.

Sayuri is considered by many to be one of the best voices in the anime sector, as evidenced by the success achieved by all five of the Ending Theme that the girl has worked on. After taking care of the EDs of Rampo Kitan and Erased in fact, the artist reached the mass thanks to the song "Parallel Line" used by the anime Scum's Wish and to Tsuki to Hanataba, the closing theme for Fate / Extra Last Encore. Koukai no Uta is currently the most listened to from My Hero Academia.

THE FIRST TAKE format requires guests to sing – and possibly play – one of their most famous pieces in one breath, without errors and without resorting to vocal mixes. The YouTube channel exploded after LiSA's performance, gaining hundreds of thousands of subscribers and nearly 50 million total views. Recently the format has gone viral again thanks to the performance of Avu-chan, who counted the opening "Kean" of Dororo.

And what do you think of it? Which artist would you like to see? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!