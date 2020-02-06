The Young Black Magician of Yu-Gi-Oh! he lives in a Marissa Dattoli cosplay

Share it:

Back in 1996, Kazuki Takahashi gave birth to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Manga, published on Weekly Shonen Jump. Initially it was not a work centered on the famous card game Duel Monsters which instead would become predominant only in a more advanced stage. However, everyone remembers the series just for that game.

Even almost 25 years later, the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise it is in fact increasingly alive thanks to that card game. Spin-offs and TCGs are still very much present in the minds and collections of enthusiasts, particularly linked also to some cards of the series that have become iconic. In this case we see the Young black sorceress enjoy a strong affection from fans who often dedicate drawings and cosplay of various kinds to the little witch of Yugi.

To bring the manga girl to life this time is Marissa Dattoli, singer, model and cosplayer who then throws herself into the franchise of Yu-Gi-Oh!. "A black wizard rests in his grave … the disciple inherits the spirit of the master and becomes stronger" is the caption that the model has attached to the photo of the young black sorceress that you can see below. In a few days, the cosplayer has conquered over two thousand likes thanks to the great attention to detail of this representation, with well-replicated dress and wand.

Recently, a Christmas cosplay was dedicated to the Young Black Magician, while fans can have her by their side thanks to a figurine of Yu-Gi-Oh! returned available after four years.