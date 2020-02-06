Entertainment

The Young Black Magician of Yu-Gi-Oh! he lives in a Marissa Dattoli cosplay

February 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Back in 1996, Kazuki Takahashi gave birth to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Manga, published on Weekly Shonen Jump. Initially it was not a work centered on the famous card game Duel Monsters which instead would become predominant only in a more advanced stage. However, everyone remembers the series just for that game.

Even almost 25 years later, the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise it is in fact increasingly alive thanks to that card game. Spin-offs and TCGs are still very much present in the minds and collections of enthusiasts, particularly linked also to some cards of the series that have become iconic. In this case we see the Young black sorceress enjoy a strong affection from fans who often dedicate drawings and cosplay of various kinds to the little witch of Yugi.

To bring the manga girl to life this time is Marissa Dattoli, singer, model and cosplayer who then throws herself into the franchise of Yu-Gi-Oh!. "A black wizard rests in his grave … the disciple inherits the spirit of the master and becomes stronger" is the caption that the model has attached to the photo of the young black sorceress that you can see below. In a few days, the cosplayer has conquered over two thousand likes thanks to the great attention to detail of this representation, with well-replicated dress and wand.

READ:  Three characters from My Hero Academia will make their long-awaited return in the next episode

Recently, a Christmas cosplay was dedicated to the Young Black Magician, while fans can have her by their side thanks to a figurine of Yu-Gi-Oh! returned available after four years.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.