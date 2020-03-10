The Young Black Magician of Yu-Gi-Oh! doubles with the latter cosplay

Share it:

In 1996 Kazuki Takahashi started Yu-Gi-Oh on Weekly Shonen Jump, manga that initially focused on games of various kinds. Only later did he begin to focus on Duel Monsters which then led to a collectible card game that is still famous all over the world.

Fans still love the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! as evidenced by the video games in production and the souls that follow one after the other without stopping. While the production of Toei Animation prepares the April debut of Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS, two young cosplayers have decided to take on the role of two famous girls from the franchise.

There Young black sorceress it is one of the best known cards of the franchise thanks also to its use in battle by the first protagonist, Yugi Muto. In today's cosplay it is brought to real life by Gibgabcosplay who, however, has decided to be accompanied by an additional creature. The other cosplayer in the photo you can see below is indeed dressed as Apple Magician Girl, another enchantress who appeared in Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions.

As you can see, the dress of the second wizard is extremely similar to that of the most famous sister but dyed in shades of red. Marisa Dattoli also dressed as a young black sorceress in a recent cosplay.