The Yolor baby of The Mandalorian has a name, according to Bob Iger

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is one of the star series of Disney +. This new story set in the Star Wars universe has had a great reception among the public and has turned one of its characters into a world star that has gone viral.

We talked about baby Yoda or Baby yoda, as fans call it. However, the series at no time refers to the baby by that name and this is something that Bob Iger, Disney CEO wants to clarify.

Iger joined The Star Wars Show to talk about this endearing character, although the manager can't reveal certain information yet. However, he tells us one of his conversations with Jon Favreau:

“The world refers to the character as Baby Yoda, and that is a no-no. They scolded me in my first emails to Jon Favreau for referring to Baby Yoda. It seemed so easy. Jon hit my wrists several times. 'It's not Baby Yoda!' Well well. You don't have to say anything, just emotions. Move the ears and eyes. So intriguing People really wanted to know, what's his name? What is the real name? Do you know what a real name is by the way? I know it's a real name, and it's one of the reasons why I have all this extra security now. I don't want someone to give me some kind of truth serum. "

In addition, the manager remembers the secrecy that has always involved this character and declares that Disney has never seen it as a mere product for merchandising, but has reserved very special plans for this character, whose real name will be revealed to us at some point.

The Mandalorian is available on the Disney + subscription platform.