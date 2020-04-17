         The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is seen in TENAA: 5020mAh battery and quad camera on the horizon

Share it:

Weeks after officially meeting the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S, the variant one step below has been revealed on TEENA, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. This terminal will have specifications below the S model according to the leak, although this does not stop it from being interesting.

Among its main points of there will be a battery of more than 5,000mAh, a quad camera and keeping a hole on the screen, in an exercise to avoid the notch at the top of the device.

MediaTek processor for this Redmi Note 9

With the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S we saw the inclusion of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor that, despite its name, is practically an evolution of the Snapdragon 730. In this case, according to information seen on TENAA, the Redmi Note 9 will have a MediaTek processor, the Helio G80. It is not the most powerful proposal of the company, although it remains to be seen how it performs on the Chinese device.

DDR4 RAM, USB Type C, infrared sensor, FM radio, 3.5mm jack, etc. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 will arrive quite equipped according to the leaked information READ: review with features, price and specifications

Along with this processor A 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charge will arrive, excellent figures at the level of autonomy. Similarly, there will be 4 and 6 GB configurations of LPDDR4X RAM along with 64 or 128 GB memory. You could not miss the USB type C, LTE, dual band WiFi or Bluetooth 5.0, apart from the fingerprint reader. As extras, it points to infrared sensor, FM radio and 3.5mm jack.

At the photographic level, this Redmi Note 9 will have, according to TENAA, a 48-megapixel main sensor, a second 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a macro sensor and a depth sensor. For the moment there is no price or date for this modelAlthough its landing in China should not be too far.

