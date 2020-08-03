The Xbox Store takes on the look ahead of Series X: here are the first images

Share it:

The Principal Program Manager of the Xbox division of Microsoft, Cody Bird, illustrates the news of the new Xbox Store which will debut shortly on Xbox One and which, in all probability, will be accessible via the Xbox Series X dashboard when the nextgen console is launched.

According to information pitted by Bird, the new Microsoft Store on Xbox will be twice as fast as its current version, with a startup that takes less than two seconds and significantly improved navigation.

Among the interventions made by the Redmond house to review its digital store, we also mention the reorganization of the cards for facilitate the search of games, DLC, apps, videos and movies. Always in the best of a review of the experience offered in the consultation of the pages that make up the Xbox Store, also includes Microsoft's commitment to make the use of content more inclusive and intuitive through a completely redesigned navigation and search system, with the addition of new functions to make it safer access to the store based on the settings chosen between parental controls and limitations of the accounts associated with the console.

The first to experience these changes will be users of the Xbox Insider program, with the pre-roll of the system software update scheduled for August 5. At the bottom of the news you will find the images that portray the new Xbox Store of Xbox One and, since late 2020, of Xbox Series X.