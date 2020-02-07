The Xbox One store dated Kingdom Hearts 2.8 for this February

Share it:

It is not ruled out that it is a reference date and not the final release date, but it is clear that we are facing a more than reliable adjustment. To the point that it has been Microsoft's own store for Xbox One (us via Windows Central), which has listed Kingdom Hearts II.8 Final Chapter Prologue for the console. And according to the date, this version would arrive on February 17, 2020.

Of course, for the moment there has been no confirmation from Square Enix and / or Microsoft itself. In any case, that same source reveals that the game would work at 4K Ultra HD resolution on Xbox One. In addition, according to the record, the game would occupy about 30 GB on the hard drive of our consoles.

If it ends up confirming, it would mean the arrival of the Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep console (the HD version of the original PSP game), A Fragmentary Passage (which chronicles events that take place before, during and after the first KH) and Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD (the enhanced version of the original 3DS).

The only thing that is not clear is the price with which this version of the game would arrive, because it does not appear in the filtration. Although it is likely to end up being very similar to the one you currently have in the Store for your PS4 version: 59.99 euros. We will see if, on the other hand, a physical format version is also announced.

Remember that last November, during the course of the X019 event, Square Enix has already announced that the Kingdom Hearts saga would land on Xbox One. More reason to rely on the leak. And we know that one of the titles that will arrive soon will be Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix. Although considering today's leak, it is likely that it will take us a while to hear from this other compilation.

