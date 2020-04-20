The X-Men would arrive at the UCM through Black Panther 3 according to insiders

Share it:

Black Panther 2 will not hit theaters until next year 2022, already in Phase 5 of the UCM. And all that, as long as the coronavirus crisis does not force the date to be postponed. However, reports from insiders with an alleged position very close to Marvel, speak of the possibility that the studio already has in mind a third movie of this solo superhero.

And it would not be accidental, since according to those reports, it will be the movie chosen by Marvel in order to introduce the X-Men within the UCM. How? In a very original way and which the most knowledgeable fans of the original comics could guess.

Thus, we can say that the information has come into the hands of WeGotThisCovered, which has recently shared it. And its source assures that Tormenta will be one of the first X-Men to join the UCM. In addition, they comment that the character will develop feelings for T’Challa, as well as that the two will marry in Black Panther 3.

Something that, after all, happens in the same way in comics (2006). According to these, after exchanging votes with Tormenta, T’Challa hands her cloak to Shuri, who ends up becoming the new Black Panther. A possibility that is not so far-fetched if you look at what has happened in the latest UCM movies after Black Panther.

Basically, we refer to the fact that Shuri has been gaining weight in some films (without being anything exaggerated), while the current Black Panther has been the opposite. Obviously, we will have to wait to get out of doubt.

In any case, it is not the only theory that talks about the future of Black Panther. Without going any further, there are still many mysteries regarding what the second movie will bring us. For example, who will act as a villain in it. And in that sense, many believe that it will be Namor's turn.