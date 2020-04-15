The Wuhan coach asks from China to comply 'strictly' with the confinement in Spain

Share it:

The coach of Wuhan Chinese, Spanish José González, has asked that the decree of confinement caused by the pandemic of the Covid-19 because it is a 'very harmful virus and at any moment the escalation begins again'.

The technician from Cádiz, in a video that has released this Wednesday the Cadiz CF for his Official Twitter, sends a message of encouragement to the fans of the Andalusian team, leader of LaLiga SmartBank until the tournament was interrupted due to this health crisis.

'Let's see if we go up to Primera finally', he highlights José González, that during the period of confinement due to the crisis of coronavirus in China spent about a month concentrating on Andalusia with your team.

"Thank God, after two months we have come out of confinement," says the 53-year-old technician in a video recorded on the streets of Wuhan and in which it appears with a protective mask and a flag of the Cadiz.

'I think of you and follow-along with his second coach, the also from Cádiz Alfonso Cortijo– what happens every day in Cádiz ', he relates.

"Do not let your guard down, this virus is very harmful and at any moment the escalation begins again", he advises Gonzalez, who asks the population to stay at home and to strictly comply with the measures of the government.

He Wuhan Zall, soccer team of the city where the outbreak of coronavirus and who remained in Andalusia From last January 29 to mid-March, he returned to his country due to the situation that began in Spain for this pandemic.

'The problem is now here, in China It has been practically eradicated, 'said the technician from Cadiz, who added that they had not returned to the Asian country before due to the situation of the epidemic and the postponement of the league.

The Chinese team, made up of twenty-seven footballers, arrived at the airport in late January Malaga-Costa del Sol to start a concentration in Sotogrande (Cádiz) without presenting, as reported by the Junta de Andalucía, no symptoms of the coronavirus.

The postponement of his league competition as a result of the health crisis led to his stay in Andalusia prolonged on several occasions and that his return to China It was postponed for safety.

José González has directed the Cadiz in three stages and also in Spain has trained the Albacete, Córdoba, Murcia, Granada and Malaga.

As a footballer, he debuted in First division with the Cadiz in 1986, after passing through the Mallorca, Albacete, Rayo Vallecano and Malaga.