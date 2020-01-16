Entertainment

The writers of "Crisis on the Infinite Lands" talk about how they changed DC Comics

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The comic event "Crisis on the Infinite Lands" he was the most important ever in the history of DC Comics, forever changing the adventures of Superman, Batman and the other heroes of the publishing house. The creators talk about it in an interview.

Published for the first time in the United States between 1985 and 1986, "Crisis on the Infinite Earth" was the most ambitious cross over released for DC Comics. The event tells of the attempt of various heroes from different parallel universes to face the terrible threat ofAnti-Monitor, a being so powerful as to destroy entire universes. It will be the sacrifice of Barry Allen, the second Flash, to guarantee the victory of the heroes and the defeat of the powerful entity. The two authors, Marv Wolfman and George Perez in the interview released they talk about how they had the task of "streamlining" the DC universe because it became too confusing for new readers, being composed of parallel Lands and alternative universes. At the end of the event, in fact, we witness the birth of a single universe from which to start with the stories. The authors also tell us that they had a list of characters who should have died, including Supergirl who was their first choice, because in the relaunch of the various super heroic titles, DC Comic wanted to have only one Kryptonian, that is Superman. The sacrifice of the heroic Flash, on the other hand, is said to have been "imposed" by the editor, evidently to arouse greater sensation, being Barry Allen one of the most loved characters among readers. The two authors then say they are amazed at the affection that many readers still reserve for their work after years, feeling proud of the work done. As for crossover, the possibility of a crossover between Marvel and DC in Geoff Johns' "Doomsday Clock" story has recently been aired, but at the moment it remains a suggestion. We will see in the future if it will come true.

A few days ago, however, we witnessed in person a great event that shook the publishing world, namely the acquisition of the rights of DC Comics by Panini Comics. The Modenese publisher, in fact, will be the new licensee of the stories of the DC Comics characters starting from April prosism.

