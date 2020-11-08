the writers have finished writing the sixth season!

All good things come to an end and less than sensational about-face, too Lucifer it seems to be about to move towards its definitive conclusion. Through a post on social media, the showrunners let us know that the drafting of the script for this last season has been completed.

In recent days Ily Modrich shared an image on social media that declared the virtual writers’ room officially closed, announcing with a little melancholy the definitive conclusion of the work for the drafting of the plot of the sixth season of Lucifer.

“Last day in Lucifer’s writer’s room. These people inspire me more than just words. How is it possible that a heart can feel so full of love and break at the same time? #Ifuckinglovethemsomuch #imnotcryingyourecrying”.

While the script for Lucifer’s sixth season appears to have come to an end, the actual production of the series continues. Last month, series co-showrunner Joe Henderson revealed on Twitter that filming was underway for the series and that the works of the fifth season were officially finished. In July, Netflix decided to renew Lucifer once again for a sixth season which would definitely be the last. There are still many questions that this show will have to answer and many can’t wait to find out what the fate of the diabolical character played by Tom Ellis.