the writer talks about Fitz's absence in the season

The interviews with the crew who worked on Agents of SHIELD continue: this time the screenwriter and the showrunners have answered questions from fans focused on the character played by Iain De Caestecker.

As you know, the character of Leo Fitz appeared only during the two final episodes of the season, to the surprise of all the fans who would have liked to see more scenes in which he was also present. Until now, the reasons for this choice were not known, but it is screenwriter Jed Whedon gave an explanation for his absence: "Various commitments have overlapped, so we ask you to review the last season with this in mind". Maurissa Tancharoen also confirmed the statements of his colleague:"There were logistical problems, more than our choices for the story. There were some other jobs that conflicted with ours".

Despite this, Maurissa Tancharoen says she is satisfied with the result, explaining what the advantages of this were forced separation: "This made the season more like a puzzle, but we think it was for the best in the end, we did our best to develop this idea that in the end, it would have a happy ending. For Jenna Simmons it's been a long time, she has had a thousand different adventures, while for Fitz it lasted a whole second. Nothing has changed for him, that's what we focused on while writing the season".

