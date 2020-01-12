Entertainment

The writer of the Star Wars comics confirms that he already knew in advance the truth about Snoke

January 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Since Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker revealed the true identity of the Supreme Leader Snoke, many fans have criticized this turn in history. However, the comics of Star wars, unlike Marvel, they are directly related to the narrative told in the movies.

Therefore, one of the fans has asked the comic book writer if he had information about this plot twist. To the surprise of many, Charles Soule He answered affirmatively.

The comic "The Rise of Kylo Ren" was written by Soule taking into account the revelation shown by J.J. Abrams in Episode IX. This means that the author already knew that Snoke was nothing more than a clone at the service of Palpatine to achieve his goals and manipulate Ben Solo.

The Rise of Kylo Ren It is a Marvel comics miniseries that bases its story on the origins of the character since he called himself Ben Solo, until he was part of the First Order. The third number of this series will be released in February.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker He has raised many unknowns about his history. Recently, one of his writers talked about the possibility of having made another episode between the VIII and the IX.

