The writer of Moon Knight gives some details about what to expect from the series

Right now the Marvel TV Studios series for Disney + are divided between those we know well, because they will be released in the coming months and numerous official details about them have appeared, and those that are still quite far away and remain locked up in the studios of Kevin Feige In the second group is Moon knight.

Although we know almost nothing about the series, we can get a little idea of ​​how excited the team is in charge for the potential of the story. All thanks to statements by screenwriter Beau DeMayo to Comicbook, where he wanted to address what the series can mean for fans of the character and Marvel.

It has a rich legacy, that's for sure. It's funny, last week I had dental surgery and came home thinking "I think Marvel has put a microphone in my tooth for future interviews, to make sure I don't say anything.

Although he was joking about the fierce security with which Marvel Studios usually keeps the details of his projects, the screenwriter talked a little more about the series and figures like Jeremy Slater, showrunner of the project.

All I can say is, one: Jeremy Slater is the host. He is very intelligent. He is a fantastic guy who is fascinating to work with. It may sound complacent but it is very true that as a Marvel fan it is amazing to see that … we have heard it before with Kevin Feige and the whole team but … They really care.

DeMayo continued to affirm that Kevin and Jeremy's vision of the series is quite exciting. "I only know that as a fan when they told me what they had in mind, I stayed a little bit like 'Fuck, I need to see that'".

For now, we will have to wait a lot to know more about Moon Knight, but with a little luck in a few months the shooting will start to move and it will be time to know the first details.