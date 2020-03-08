 The writer of Moon Knight believes that the approach of the series will enchant us

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This year is expected to start the production of "Moon Knight", another series that Marvel Studios is preparing for Disney +. Very little has been said about what we will see and, although rumors have sounded, there is nothing really closed about the series.

Taking advantage of the opportunity that arose from talking with Beau DeMayo about your projects related to "The Witcher" He was asked about this other work he is doing in the Moon Knight series, something we discovered earlier this year. DeMayo did not reveal much but highlighted, after making a joke about confidentiality in Marvel, that the team behind the series is amazing, and everyone is very excited.

It has a rich legacy, that's for sure. It's funny, last week I had dental surgery and was driving home and told my friend: ‘I think Marvel implanted a microphone in my tooth to prepare me for any interview, to make sure I didn't say anything.’. All I can say is that Jeremy Slater [the showrunner of the series] knows what is done. He is very intelligent. He is a great and amazing guy to work for. And then, I know it sounds like favoritism, but it's so true that, as a fan who enters Marvel, it's so amazing to see … we've heard it before with Kevin [Feige] … They really care. It is amazing to sit in a place where you can say that everyone is a fan and that everyone wants to offer the best quality, the best product. And I think the vision [of the series] that Kevin had and the vision that Jeremy had, I can't say what it is, but I think people will like it. As a fan, when they told me what the approach was, I stayed in plan, ‘Oh shit, I want to see that’.

The series will start production this November, with filming planned in the United Kingdom and Atlanta.

Via information | Comic book