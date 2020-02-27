The worst mistake you make when buying a ticket to go watch football

Share it:

It is something very common. When there is a great sporting event tickets usually sell out very soon. Given this impotence that generates, many fans are polished to try to get a seat through the online sale or the same Resale at the football stadium.

Faced with this situation, others take advantage and offer their chair twice or even triple if it is an end or an attractive game. These types of scams are very common on the Internet. According to the National Telecommunications and Information Society Observatory (ONTSI), 65.7% of Spaniards have suffered, at some time in their lives, an online fraud situation and, among them, 13.6% have experienced it in accessing false websites of banks, commerce or administrations.

So that this type of situation does not occur, StubHub (official ticket sales page, owned by eBay) offers a series of guidelines to take into account:

The first thing to keep in mind is that the web be safe . In the address bar the drawing of A lock with the protocol "https: //" in the link. In this way, the payment will be secure.

. In the address bar the drawing of with the protocol In this way, the payment will be secure. Verify that the web address of the page is correct.

Buy only at official sites trading. Avoid external websites that claim to be related to the company.

trading. Avoid external websites that claim to be related to the company. Antivirus programs must be updated, both on the computer and on the mobile, which also exist. Its use does not prevent these situations from happening.

Payment must be made at official channels like PayPal or credit cards. It is not advisable to use bank transfers, they take too long to complete and the payment check is less quick.

like PayPal or credit cards. It is not advisable to use bank transfers, they take too long to complete and the payment check is less quick. The website must offer guarantee To make the purchase.

To make the purchase. The details and forms that have been filled in must be reviewed in detail.

Once the payment is made, it is due Sign off of all the websites on which you have registered. This will prevent a third party from arriving and continuing with a subsequent payment.

of all the websites on which you have registered. This will prevent a third party from arriving and continuing with a subsequent payment. And the most important, avoid uploading photographs of the entrance to the social networksthem. Beware the barcode. There have been cases of third parties that have obtained the necessary information to steal the ticket.

The place of your seat

Many times, we buy the ticket and without knowing exactly where it is. There are some clubs that offer a 3D view of your seat with a virtual reality so you can imagine how you can observe the field from your chair.

On the other hand, there are other stadiums that you better have a bit of luck, because there are some areas where visibility is less than 30%. This happens especially in England and Germany in teams like the Berlin Olympic, Anfield in Liverpool, the HDI-Arena or the Loftus Road of Queens Park Rangers.

In some fields visibility is nil

The bic pen method

Many 'wasps' try to sell a ticket as a "gift" next to another object that is what they are really offering. The most famous method they use is that of the boli bic. "I come boli bic for 100 euros and gift football ticketl ", is what you can read in many Internet forums. Be careful because that same entry may not be the original, a photocopy or 'you are being strained' directly.

Something similar happened in 'La Vida Moderna', a SER program presented by David Broncano, Quequé and Ignatius Farray. A listener intended to resell an entry for the Live Show that they were going to perform in Valencia.

The ticket cost 20 euros and I wanted to sell it for 50. What this follower was not expected is that the same program would call him (live) and impersonate the police. Something that caught him very surprised. Here you can see the moment: