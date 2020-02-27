Sports

The worst mistake you make when buying a ticket to go watch football

February 27, 2020
Edie Perez
It is something very common. When there is a great sporting event tickets usually sell out very soon. Given this impotence that generates, many fans are polished to try to get a seat through the online sale or the same Resale at the football stadium.

Faced with this situation, others take advantage and offer their chair twice or even triple if it is an end or an attractive game. These types of scams are very common on the Internet. According to the National Telecommunications and Information Society Observatory (ONTSI), 65.7% of Spaniards have suffered, at some time in their lives, an online fraud situation and, among them, 13.6% have experienced it in accessing false websites of banks, commerce or administrations.

So that this type of situation does not occur, StubHub (official ticket sales page, owned by eBay) offers a series of guidelines to take into account:

The place of your seat

Many times, we buy the ticket and without knowing exactly where it is. There are some clubs that offer a 3D view of your seat with a virtual reality so you can imagine how you can observe the field from your chair.

On the other hand, there are other stadiums that you better have a bit of luck, because there are some areas where visibility is less than 30%. This happens especially in England and Germany in teams like the Berlin Olympic, Anfield in Liverpool, the HDI-Arena or the Loftus Road of Queens Park Rangers.

In some fields visibility is nil
/ Twitter

The bic pen method

Many 'wasps' try to sell a ticket as a "gift" next to another object that is what they are really offering. The most famous method they use is that of the boli bic. "I come boli bic for 100 euros and gift football ticketl ", is what you can read in many Internet forums. Be careful because that same entry may not be the original, a photocopy or 'you are being strained' directly.

Something similar happened in 'La Vida Moderna', a SER program presented by David Broncano, Quequé and Ignatius Farray. A listener intended to resell an entry for the Live Show that they were going to perform in Valencia.

The ticket cost 20 euros and I wanted to sell it for 50. What this follower was not expected is that the same program would call him (live) and impersonate the police. Something that caught him very surprised. Here you can see the moment:

