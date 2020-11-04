In its eight seasons, Game of Thrones it has earned a reputation as a violent and raw series, with explicit and often disturbing images. One of the most controversial scenes stars Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), who rapes Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) on their wedding night. The actor talked about it recently.

Although he participated in even more violent sequences, at least from a visual point of view, Iwan Rheon he remembers that scene as the worst day of his acting career. “It was awful. Nobody wanted to be there.” he recalled in a recent interview with Metro. “Nobody wanted to do that, but if you’re telling a story, then you have to tell it truthfully.”

According to Ramsay’s interpreter, the scene “it’s very, very difficult to watch. It is a horrible thing which unfortunately happens, but it should never happen. It was the worst day of my career. “

The main difference with other gory scenes, the actor continues, is that “cut off a finger to some it does not seem real, there is only a piece of plastic in the foreground. We’re just acting, it is not real. On the other hand, a situation like this, identifying with reality, is very difficult to deal with. Sansa goes to marriage without knowing all the information about Ramsay. He has the feeling that it is dangerous, but he finds that it is also worse than he imagined […] It was a really awful day. “

