the worst characteristics of the protagonists of the series

Young Sheldon, the spin-off of the long-running sitcom The Big Bang Theory, revolves around a presumptuous nine-year-old boy and the younger version of The Big Bang Theory’s hugely popular Sheldon Cooper who became actor Jim Parson’s magnum opus.

The show offers superb comedy and one of its basic premises is the personality of its main characters, all with some quirkiness that is really annoying at times.

Among these stands out the fact that Sheldon thinks too much of himself. Anyone who has seen a single episode of Big Bang Theory or Young Sheldon knows that Sheldon’s character is too full of himself. He is a child prodigy who goes to high school at the age of nine. He’s a science master, has perfect tone, sings and dances surprisingly well, and manages family taxes. Sheldon is all too aware of his talents and knows that there is no one even remotely close to his genius around him especially his age. But he is still a kid and this shouldn’t be forgotten. One of the biggest quirks of this strange character is his inability to let people forget how gifted he is and this annoys everyone around him, including the audience at times.

Sheldon, inoltre, does not have great social skills and this is almost worrying for a kid of his age. Furthermore, not only does Sheldon fail to relate, but he also behaves badly with those around him. We understand that he doesn’t like people very much, but it’s like he goes out of his way to turn them away. Some say Sheldon Cooper has the Asperger’s syndrome, a condition that prevents you from communicating or socializing with people. In that case, it would be natural for the young prodigy to be as bad at interpersonal communications as the adult Sheldon. Also, seeing as it was the 1980s and 1990s, in a middle-class family in East Texas, especially with a religious mother, it is entirely possible that Sheldon’s condition was not diagnosed and for that reason. we leave the benefit of the doubt despite some objective annoyances in observing its acidic behaviors with other people and his lack of sensitivity.

The series, however, does not only show Sheldon and among some annoying behaviors we find that of his mother Mary who is clearly biased towards the protagonist. Sheldon has two other siblings, but Mary is prone to favoritism among her children by being too overprotective of her own nine-year-old son. Of course, it’s understandable that someone like Sheldon needs to cure extra growing up and who better than a loving mother to provide, aa sometimes it seems that George Jr. and Missy don’t get the same attention from their mother. There is no lack of moments in which he shows his love to them, but other times he just seems to consider them good for nothing.

In this regard, it is not clear why George Cooper Sr. you seem the dumbest of the family. The character is hilarious, he loves his children, he is tender and adorable. He perfectly embodies the loving husband, but a little uneducated. Of course, you can easily empathize with him as juggling an out-of-the-ordinary family with three weird children, a hypertensive wife, a mother-in-law who hates him and can’t stand him without good reason and a full-time job as a coach. a group of rowdy teenagers doesn’t have to be simple. However, one wonders why George looks more stupid than he actually is by bringing the viewer to the idea that his only job is to work, love his children, and drink.

We close the article with grandmother Meemaw who, like her daughter, is clearly biased towards Sheldon. This is understandable when one of the grandchildren is well beyond the average intelligence of most humans. And what’s more, his two other grandchildren seem to have been attacked by an annoying lack of intelligence. However, these they cannot be reason Meemaw’s obvious greater affection for Sheldon. This is not to say that you don’t love Georgie and Missy, in fact she goes out with them and takes care of both of them. But when it comes to choosing a grandson, he would definitely choose Sheldon over the others and his clear bias sometimes gets annoying.

