The worrying details of Alex Zanardi's accident: the trucker's version and the fear behind the medical report

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Alex Zanardi suffered a serious accident in an adapted cycling competition (AP)

Italy is shocked by the terrible accident that the former Formula 1 driver suffered this Friday Alex Zanardi. The athlete participated in an adapted cycling competition, a discipline he dedicated himself to after suffering the amputation of his two legs in 2001, when he collided head-on with a truck on a route in the province of Siena.

After being transported by helicopter from the scene of the accident to the hospital, Zanardi was urgently operated for severe head trauma. For these hours, the former motor racing driver is intubated and in a pharmacological coma, accompanied by his wife. Daniela and of his son Niccolo.

In the last medical part, the doctors at the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena highlighted that Zanardi is stable in terms of his cardiorespiratory and metabolic conditions. "The clinical picture is very good", assured the doctor Sabino Scolletta, director of the emergency department, according to statements recorded by the newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The former Formula 1 driver was transferred by helicopter to the Siena hospital (EFE)

Regarding the neurological aspect, the professionals emphasized that it is necessary to wait for greater precision since total sedation does not allow for a pertinent evaluation. "There is an important situation from the point of view of brain damage. It can become unstable at any time, "they warned.

In this framework, they made reference to a detail that generated concern and that refers to the sight of the paralympic athlete: "We have asked ophthalmologists for advice because there is also an eye injury. The trauma is also facial, and therefore there are likely to be such injuries. ”

Scoletta believes that only between Monday or Tuesday could they wake up Zanardi. However, this should be previously consulted with other professionals and with the surgeon who operated on his admission to the hospital. At the moment, specialists trust that his great athletic state and his continuous training can be key factors to go through this difficult situation.

Italian doctor Sabino Scolletta (i) speaks to the media at the door of the Siena hospital where pilot Alex Zanardi is admitted. EFE / EPA / ANSA



“He is a great athlete and therefore, from a general point of view, he is in excellent condition, well controlled. For this reason, you are probably responding very well to therapies. We are optimistic and we trust that this state of your pre-trauma can positively influence the course"They were excited.

The Zanardi accident occurred this Friday on Highway 146, on the route between Pienza and San Quirico d'Orcia. The Paralympic athlete was riding his hand bike on one of the sections of the "Obligatory Tricolore", an adapted cycling race whose goal was in the town of Montalcino. On a curve downhill, He crossed the lane and collided head-on with a large truck coming from the front.

In the last hours, the truck driver He gave his version of events through his lawyer. "He was found (to Zanardi) almost facing the exit of the curve and Fortunately, he managed to hit the wheel and jump to the edge of the road. Therefore, the impact was lateral, otherwise it would have been a frontal impact with even more damaging consequences, ”said lawyer Arcioni di Grosseto, stressing that his client was driving at very low speeds as it was a very tight stretch of curves. .

Alex Zanardi participated in five Formula 1 seasons (Action Images / Brandon Malone / File Photo)

After the terrible crash, the truck driver was taken to an emergency room in shock. There they performed toxicological and alcohol consumption tests that gave negative results.

From this accident, the authorities seek to determine its causes. For that they started an investigation into the organization of the competition "Tricolore Obiettivo" and actually The logistics of the event are being reviewed in terms of the security measures in place on the route.

While, in the last hours, the mayor of Pienza, the town where the accident occurred, hinted that there was no authorization to carry out a career of this type. Manolo Garosiexplained that I had never received "official communication of sporting events or demonstrations in our territory."

This is how Zanardi's adapted bicycle was after the accident (EFE)

Zanardi, 53, made his beginnings in sports in motorsport and got to participate in five seasons of Formula 1 (1991, 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1999). His greatest successes were in the CART category. In 2001, he suffered a very serious accident in a race on the Lausitzring circuit in Germany, and the doctors had to amputate both legs to save his life. From that moment he dedicated himself to paralympic cycling and participated in the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games, garnering three gold and one silver medal in total.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Former Formula 1 Alex Zanardi suffered a terrible accident with his bicycle: he collided head-on with a truck and is in serious condition

The Ferrari star who drove through the streets of Maranello and surprised the people: "Sorry if I woke you up this morning, I was just going to work"

Special report: Fangio and Stewart's wards, Senna's bad omen, and 41 other stories from everyone who was killed in Formula 1