The world of table tennis to be played in South Korea is postponed

The International Table Tennis Federation announced today the postponement of the World Cup that was going to take place next month in the South Korean city of Busan because of the spread of the coronavirus in this country.

The tournament was going to take place between March 22 and 29, but the federation reported in a statement that, provisionally, it has postponed until June 21-28.

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting between representatives of the federation, the Korean Table Tennis Association and the Busan authorities, the country's second city and about 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The new dates have been "provisionally reserved" and in the coming weeks the situation will be reviewed, the statement said.

"Given the uncertainty and the changing situation in the Republic of Korea in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak throughout the country, the decision was taken with the health and safety of players, officials and fans as a top priority ", adds the note.

To participate in the tournament, about 3,000 players and representatives of federations from 87 countries were expected.

According to the latest data, a total of 977 people have been infected in South Korea by the new coronavirus, and ten of them have died.