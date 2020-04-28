The world of sports and journalism mourns the death of Michael Robinson

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Our colleague and collaborator Michael Robinson has passed away at the age of 61https: //t.co/0WMFEnH5IM D.E.P. #UnforgettableRobinson pic.twitter.com/TrexMV2IZr – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) April 28, 2020

Thank you for all the good times you have left us. Rest in peace, Michael. – Pau Gasol (@paugasol) April 28, 2020

You’ll never walk alone. You will always be with me pic.twitter.com/AErj2UYCSu – Carlos Martínez (@carlosplus) April 28, 2020

He accompanied us on thousands of football afternoons and told us incredible stories, he showed us life beyond sport. Thanks, Michael Robinson. Miss you. You’ll never walk alone. https://t.co/HyjR1jhsMc – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 28, 2020

We woke up with the sad news of the death of one of our own. You were the one who always made us happy about sport. We are grateful to you.

D.E.P. @michaelrobinson

A hug and all possible encouragement to your family. pic.twitter.com/SRi5GvlLvj – Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 28, 2020

Until forever, Michael.

We will not forget you. pic.twitter.com/1zSCVAWOPa – Dani Garrido (@garridocarrusel) April 28, 2020

We are appalled at the passing of Michael Robinson. His legacy will always remain with us. We send our warmest hug to your loved ones. D.E.P, @michaelrobinson. pic.twitter.com/vDHyogWq4g – C. A. OSASUNA (@CAOsasuna) April 28, 2020

Thanks a lot. DEP, Michael. pic.twitter.com/ZQMAW2DEoL – Alvaro Benito Villar (@AlvaroBenitoV) April 28, 2020

The world of football will feel your loss deeply. Thank you for sharing your vision of football, your kindness and your intelligence with us. RIP Michael Robinson pic.twitter.com/NPnRqMUyUn – Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) April 28, 2020

A hug family. The family of La SER accompanies you in memory and in the loss of LORD ROBINSON, the first GREAT English in SPAIN. https://t.co/c7ddS5Hyhu – Daniel Gavela (@gavela_daniel) April 28, 2020

Michael Robinson has accompanied a whole generation of soccer fans from childhood to adulthood. It has been a communicative reference that will mark us forever. – Axel Torres (@AxelTorres) April 28, 2020

Lucky to have worked with you, on Canal + and in the Being, to have learned from you and to listen to your advice … and lucky to have laughed with you …

We will always remember you. Every day.

D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/aJcKhDq4BK – manu carreño (@manucarreno) April 28, 2020

Michael Robinson met Paqui's son and I was lucky to meet Michael Robinson. My love to your family and friends. D.E.P

You 'll Never Walk Alone

📽 @ReportRobinson pic.twitter.com/5K857BJEuq – Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) April 28, 2020

A unique companion, an elegant leader, an understanding boss, a friend of conversations and confessions are leaving. A very special person is leaving who knew how to bring out the best in you and make you shine. We will miss you so much Michael pic.twitter.com/y9QKrdjxPT – Dani Álvarez (@danialvarezvi) April 28, 2020

We mourn the loss of our beloved Michael Robinson, an English European champion who fell in love with our colors and we do not hesitate to reciprocate. In addition, he was an advisor to our club. We will never walk alone because we will never forget you. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Py4yWKgEB0 – Cádiz Football Club (@Cadiz_CF) April 28, 2020

Official Statement: Death of Michael Robinson.#Real Madrid – Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) April 28, 2020

🎙 SER communicators say goodbye to Michael Robinson, a unique man who left their footprints https://t.co/K1qiXY9s1j – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) April 28, 2020

DEP Michael Robinson. A big hug to your family and friends. – Júlio Baptista (@ J_Baptista81) April 28, 2020

You dazzled me first as a commentator, then as a partner, and then as a friend. Thank you for teaching me so much and for being part of my life these years. As the anthem of your team says, you will never walk alone. I love you friend, you will be eternal in my heart. Rest in Peace 🕊❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IjfYvTRHfj – Gustavo Lopez (@cuervolopez) April 28, 2020

What a great pity the death of Mikel Robinson, a nice and pleasant uncle who made himself loved by everyone, a hug to the Family. – Javier Clemente (@JaviClemente_) April 28, 2020

I grew up watching and listening to Michael. Following his programs, always of quality, and with a personal touch that made him unique. I was fortunate to be interviewed by him on several occasions and star in one of his … https://t.co/jF9JtJ7pQI – Javi Gomez Noya (@Jgomeznoya) April 28, 2020