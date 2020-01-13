The world of Harry Potter lands on Minecraft: the Hogwarts school arrives

Share it:

The creative freedom granted by Minecraft has allowed millions of users to unleash their imagination. After years of work, a group of modders has managed to recreate the world of Harry Potter in Minecraft, from the Hogwarts School to the Chamber of Secrets, passing through spells.

The group in question is called The Floo Network, and managed to recreate the world of Harry Potter within Minecraft, giving life to some of the most iconic places in the universe created by J.K. Rowling, like the famous Hogwarts School and the Chamber of Secrets.

The creation of The Floo Network does more than just offer a purely aesthetic experience. In addition to recreating the environments of Harry Potterin fact, the mod will also include several unpublished actions and mechanics, starting from the spells.

The end result is remarkable, and it's no wonder to learn that the guys from The Floo Network have been working on it for more than two years. If you want to see it for yourself, just take a look at the trailer at the top of the news. According to the words of the modders, the content should be made available to all players of Minecraft by January 2020, obviously in a free format.

While waiting to know more details about it, to stay on the subject we remember that someone has also managed to recreate the Night City of Cyberpunk 2077 in Minecraft.