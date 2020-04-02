The world of Granblue Fantasy expands, anime adaptation also for "Guraburu!"

Share it:

The Twitter profile dedicated to the franchise Granblue Fantasy, the Cygames video game inspired by the Final Fantasy saga, revealed a few hours ago that the spin-off manga Guraburu! will receive an anime adaptation in 2020. Above you can take a look at the short teaser published a little while ago, while the first official key visual is available at the bottom.

The main series has already received an anime adaptation. The first season, published in 2017 and consisting of 12 episodes plus two OVA, was made by the guys from A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online, Kaguya-sama: Love is War), while the second, published last year and composed of twelve other episodes plus an OVA, was curated by Study Map (Dororo, Sarazanmai).

The new anime, currently known as Guruburu!, will be inspired by the artist's work Kikuhitomoji, for some years now engaged in the serialization of the spin-off and the main work. Unlike the main series, Guruburu! will have a strongly comedy mold.

You can read the synopsis of the Cygames video game series below: "Katalyna, lieutenant of the Empire, is trying to escape together with the guinea pig Lyria. During the flight by airship, due to an accident they will be forced to take refuge in a small island, where they will meet Gran, a young boy who has always had the desire to explore the world on board a spacecraft. Faced with the overwhelming forces of the Empire, the 3 will be forced to flee, binding their destiny forever".

And what do you think of it? Will you follow him? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our review of the last season of Granblue Fantasy.