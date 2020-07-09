The World Ends with You The Animation: what to expect

Share it:

It was still the year 2007 when Square Enix published the charming in the land of the rising sun Subarashiki Kono Sekai (lit. "This wonderful world"), an RPG for the Nintendo DS from the artistic sector that is simply irresistible and that we Westerners would have learned to love only the following year. Characterized by two-dimensional graphics, the title winked strongly at the Japanese animation products, which is why anyone he played with it, without doubt he tried to imagine at least once how it would have beenThe World Ends with You"(the title chosen for the local market) if it had been imagined not as a game, but as a real anime.

Fortunately, fans will no longer have to resort to the imagination, as Square Enix has surprisingly announced that The World Ends with You, similarly to what has happened to many other Japanese masterpieces in recent years (Persona 5 and Valkyria Chronicles above all), will receive a complete animated adaptation. The series, which apparently will be titled simply The World Ends With You – The Animation, will only debut in 2021, which is why, after collecting all the information disclosed by the publisher so far, we have tried to understand what we should expect from the project.

Trapped in the other Shibuya

Recently landed on the Nintendo hybrid machine (for all the details we suggest you to consult our review of The World Ends With You -Final Remix- for Nintendo Switch), the RPG created by a Tetsuya Nomura in a state of grace it is set in a sort of spiritual world in which all the unfortunate individuals fall who, for one reason or another, perished on the streets of Shibuya, a very famous district of Tokyo. Once in this place, the unfortunate visitors are forced by the Reaper (or Shinigami, if you prefer) to participate in the so-called Game of Demons, which consists of a series of tests to be overcome within an extremely short period of time and which above all rewards the winners with the possibility of returning to the world of the living. This is exactly what happens to Neku Sakuraba, the introvert and unsociable protagonist of the story, who in the first few bars awakens without the memories of his own death and is immediately forced to take part in the game of the Reaper, unaware of the fact that they tend to continually change the rules to their advantage .

To get a second chance and go home, every day Neku must complete a mission entrusted to him by the Shinigami on duty, in order to extend his stay in the other Shibuya by twenty-four hours and access the next test.

As if the intricate and unusual plot is not already intriguing enough, The World Ends With You is embellished with a varied and well-characterized cast that, thanks to the dramatic situations proposed, can easily conquer the player's sympathies and keep it firmly glued to the screen. Without going into too much detail, in order to avoid spoilers to anyone who has not yet accepted the title in their game library, the real and only flaw of The World Ends With You is still represented today by an excessive background repetitiveness and by the amount of dialogues I verbose (moreover proposed in visual novel style) that the player is forced to put up with from time to time.

Between doubts and confirmations

This is basically the reason why we are very convinced that a television series based on The World Ends with You could prove to be very more addictive and exciting than the Square Enix game. Also because the director Kazuya Ichikawa (Monster Strike the Animation, Clean Freak! Aoyama kun, Tantei Team KZ Jiken Note), on the occasion of the panel held at the Anime Expo Live virtual event, revealed that the animated transposition will not be totally faithful to the original material and that the series will not take us back to the 2007 Shibuya, but on the contrary will paint a more current version of the historic district of Tokyo. With similar premises, it is reasonable to expect that the television series will not change the main events of The World Ends with You as much as the structure of the story itself, in order to involve the supporting actors more closely the likes of Beat, Rhyme and the mysterious Joshua, whose characterization, in the original game, is explored only in the advanced stages of the campaign.

Above all, a possible rearrangement, even only partial, of the plot of The World Ends with You could represent the perfect opportunity to finally provide the long-awaited (and at this point due) answers to the many questions still unsolved and that after the appearance of Neku and companions in an episode of the saga of Kingdom Hearts they have even increased.

If as far as history is concerned, we can only hope that this will not be brutally distorted (a truly remote and absurd scenario, but that we do not even feel a priori excluded), from a purely artistic point of view, the project has already won us over. First of all, The World Ends with You The Animation will see the return of the sensational original composer Takeharu Ishimoto, which last time bewitched us with one of the most overwhelming and successful soundtracks of the past two decades.

The animations, however, will be handled by the studios DOMERICA (Flying Witch Petit) is Shin-Ei Animation (Mysterious Joker, Doraemon), which judging from the first teaser trailer disclosed on the net will retain various characteristics of the original look: in addition to the unmistakable character design of Tetsuya Nomura and Gen Kobayashi, in fact, we could not help but notice the very marked contours that characterize the characters in the aforementioned video, as well as deliberately limited chiaroscuro and an almost non-existent depth, exactly as happened in the original game. If, on the one hand, the look of the product might seem excessively simple to a neophyte, we are instead convinced that fans of Neku and associates will appreciate the solution that the animation studios have come up with to guarantee a minimum of artistic continuity to the series. Also because The World Ends with You The Animation, as well as the game, should compensate for a not so stunning level of detail with many special effects, especially in the midst of battles against the bizarre and apparently invincible creatures that are called Noises .

Finally, the already confirmed return of the historic vocal cast should ensure us an exceptional interpretation, also because this includes voice actors highly rated among fans of anime and video games, among which stand out in particular Kouki Uchiyama (Roxas in the franchise of Kingdom Hearts) Ryohei Kimura (Kodaka Hasegawa in Haganai, Sorey in Tales of Zestiria), is Ayana Taketatsu (Leafa in Sword Art Online, Labrys in Person 3).