The World Ends with You The Animation: revealed some news accompanied by a key visual

As many have surely noticed, over the last few years the great strength shown by some successful videogame franchises has led to the realization of various themed cinematographic and animated productions designed precisely for those fanbases always eager for news for their favorite works.

Among the many IPs that have seen – or will see – the arrival of some form of animated adaptation, there is also The World Ends with You, a peculiar videogame production by Square Enix that has been able to fascinate a wide audience thanks to its intriguing history and to his characters full of charm.

The World Ends with You The Animation is the official title of this new themed work, currently expected for a generic 2021, and just recently some new information has arrived about it accompanied by a key visual dedicated to the characters of the production and viewable at the bottom of the news. More specifically, the names of some of the voice actors who will play some of the faces that all fans will remember very well have been disclosed. Below you can read the list with all the dubbing staff confirmed for now:

Kenjiro Tsuda nei panni di Sanae Hanekoma

Satomi Arai nei panni di Uzuki Yashiro

Anri Katsu nei panni di Koki Kariya

Kenji Takahashi nei panni di Yodai Higashizawa

Takayuki Fujimoto nei panni di Sho Minamimoto

Hitomi Nabatame nei panni di Mitsuki Konishi

Hiroshi Shirokuma nei panni di Megumi Kitaniji

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that a new trailer dedicated to The World Ends with You The Animation was also recently released.