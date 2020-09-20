The World Ends with You: new trailer for the anime inspired by the Square Enix game

In the last period the attention of the companies dedicated to entertainment has poured on those videogame franchises very popular among fans, to the point of convincing numerous productions to announce television series inspired by famous video games. Among them, in fact, it stands out The World Ends with You.

Last June, through a surprise announcement, Square Enix confirmed the anime adaptation of The World Ends with You, scheduled for its debut in 2021. The extraordinary novelty is part of a peculiar context characterized by the launch of television transposition of particularly famous projects, just think of Netflix’s interest in Cyberpunk 2077 with his Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Anyway, the expectations behind the adaptation of one of the games made by the Kingdom Hearts team has raised expectations for this project.

In the past few hours, in fact, Square Enix took the opportunity to release a new enigmatic trailer online, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news. For those unfamiliar with history, the synopsis of the work follows:

“Neku, a graffiti enthusiast, suddenly receives a message on his phone warning him that, within seven days, he will be canceled if he fails to complete a series of creepy tasks. Together with a mysterious girl named Shiki, Neku will have to venture into the unknown, uncover the dark truth behind his real condition and defeat the fearsome Reapers group. “

