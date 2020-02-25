The work done in the last episode of Boruto unleashes fans on social media

Share it:

Since its very first release, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been able to create a tough split of fans, between those who have appreciated the work and those who have not managed to accept various choices, but there is no doubt that recently the series – especially the animated adaptation – has managed to arouse the interest of the public .

The production has in fact entered the full arc of the Mujina Bandits and allowed viewers to give a new look at the prisons located in Hozuki Castle already seen in one of the animated films dedicated to the franchise. Since Boruto, Mitsuki and Sarada found themselves with the task of rescuing a former member of the Mujina, the only way to get closer was to get imprisoned in turn.

Reached the set place and collected the necessary information to get a general idea of ​​the situation, the group is now having to make Kokuri escape from prison, but in the meantime that Boruto and Mitsuki had to face a situation at least complex, Sarada found himself forced to face Benga, the head of the prison. The battle materialized in the 145th episode of the series and immediately after its release, many came to social networks to showcase their appreciation for the animation work shown off by the production, with the battle in particular that was animated by Kana Ito, who managed to give the scenes an incredible fluidity that left the fans speechless.

The news is very interesting also in relation to the fact that in the last few weeks many had shown the possibility that the Pierrot studio was recycling animations for Boruto Naruto Next Generations.