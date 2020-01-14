The words of Vicente del Bosque towards Ernesto Valverde after being stopped

Share it:

The former coach of the Spanish National Soccer Team, Vicente del Bosque, has shown incredulous and "surprised" with the termination of Ernesto Valverde as coach of FC Barcelona.

The former selector has recognized that it tastes "bad" the decision of the Barça club, considering the Extremaduran coach as "behavioral example"because it represents" very well "the values ​​of a good coach.

"I am not the one to judge any performance of those who govern a club. It tastes bad to me, as always when there is a dismissal of a mid-season coach, especially of a person like Valverde, which has always been an example of behavior. He is a great man who represents very well the values ​​of a good coach. Right now he was first and classified in Europe, "he recalled in the presentation of the campaign for inclusive sport 'Blindgol'.

In this sense, the former soccer player recognized the "good moment" of Barcelona and was "surprised" with the decision of the board. "I think they are quite good, they have had some ups and downs, like all teams, but in general it is a team that is doing quite well," he said.

"What happens is that there is a current, that almost unintentionally occurs, that is not seen and is not quantified, but that often drags everyone, even those who run a team and have to have a greater coldness when making decisions. Although you also have to respect the decisions of the leaders and the responsibility of those who run the club, "he explained.

The Salamanca did not want to compare the dismissal of Valverde with his in his stage as coach of Real Madrid and admitted that more cessations of coaches are taking place in places where he is not "used to." "English football is also becoming a football more similar to ours, in which coaches have little credit, little credibility and little confidence of those who run the club," he said.

In addition, the former selector confessed that the person in charge of occupying the position as new coach of FC Barcelona, Quique Setién, is also a technician who "represents well the capacity and training of Spanish coaches".

Finally, Del Bosque recognized the "good moment" of Real Madrid as a "fantastic event". "I see Real Madrid very well. He is playing very well, he has been playing very well in recent months," he concluded.