The word that Captain America has spoken most times in the UCM is "Tony"

After the tensions generated in Captain America: Civil War, many might think that the most beloved Avenger of America could hold a grudge against him Tony Stark, Nothing could be further from the truth. Either out of admiration or anger, Steve Rogers He has spoken the word numerous times Tony throughout all his film adventures.

This was reported by the fan account of the Marvel Accurate.MCU Cinematic Universe on Instagram, proclaiming the name "Tony" as the word most pronounced by Captain America throughout the UCM. It is a rather curious fact, since this character has entire films in which Iron Man did not even exist or appears.

Also, remember that this word refers to Tony Stark's first name, something that denotes some informality and closeness on the part of both characters.

This may change after the fateful final of Avengers: Endgame and with Falcon and the Winter Soldier on the horizon. However, some fans point out that both characters had a much greater friendship and respect than many of us think.

Chris Evans He has admitted on certain occasions that the scenes he shot with Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Endgame were some of his favorites throughout his career with Marvel studios. "I've had some good times with Downey." Evans said on the Marvel page on YouTube. "He has always been a wonderful mentor in many ways, and I said to myself: 'Don't forget this.'"

Marvel stars have left an important legacy to their fans. Recently, we have seen how one of them paid homage to the 80's classic Back to the future using deepfake software to replace Marty and Doc's faces with those of Tom holland and Robert Downey Jr.