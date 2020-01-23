Entertainment

The wonderful statuette of the young black sorceress is available again after more than 4 years

January 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
A few days ago, Good Smile Company has confirmed the return of one of the most sought after collectibles by fans of Yu-Gi-Oh !, the beautiful action figure of the Young black sorceress. The statuette was available again with a limited number of pieces on January 21st and will be available for purchase until February 20th (subject to exhaustion).

According to what revealed by the company's official website, the collectible should be about 15 cm high (1/8 scale) and will be shipped starting next August. The one visible at the bottom is one of the most sought after figures dedicated to the precious Yugi card and it literally snapped up during the first distribution in 2014. The price is around, as usual, on the 60 euros (excluding shipping costs).

That of the Young Black Magician is one of the most popular cards on the deck of Yugi Muto, along with the equally iconic Black Magician. The character made his first appearance in episode 98 of the anime series and returned later in Yu-Gi-Oh! GX is Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal. It has 2000 attack points and 1700 defense points.

And what do you think of it? Will you buy the figurine? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are a fan of the saga also, we advise you to take a look at the new anime series scheduled for 2020.

