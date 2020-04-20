the wonderful prequel to its season 4 brings us a long-awaited return

Share it:

The wait has been too long -the last episode of the third season premiered on November 1, 2017-, but it is finally over: the RTVE website has just released a few minutes ago 'Before there is no time', the highly anticipated prequel to the fourth season of 'The Ministry of Time' that has served to -eye with the spoilers- advance the return to the Rodolfo Sancho series.

It was just over 10 minutes to shape a great appetizer of what awaits us in this new batch of episodes of the series created by the Olivares brothers. Many of the great virtues of the series are trapped in it, from the skillful games with historical characters -unforgettable the brief appearance of Manolo Cal as a Benito Pérez Galdós turned into a technological expert- to his well-known ease to mix humor and science-fiction with freshness.

The arrival of Eulogio

Of course, above all it has served for the name of Eulogio Romero become part of the mythology of the series. Taking advantage of a move in the ministry, Salvador discovers a flaw in the temporal order that leads him to try all the solutions available to him until that new identity of Rodolfo Sancho is revealed.

Recall that the series explained the departure of the actor with a death off during the battle of Teruel and the fact of not having been able to count on his presence at the time has ended up playing in favor of ministerio The Ministry of Time ’. The details of his return are still to be known – Amnesia perhaps or maybe a simple exchange of identity? That 1943 is just a few years after that battle – but It didn't take more for followers to want to know more.

Of course, that long-awaited revelation – at this point there should not be a fan of the series that did not know about Sancho's return – does not make us forget everything that happens previously. Surely many would have liked to see Pacino and Irene interact with The Beatles, but the usual spark in the series' dialogues It has been more than enough to remind us that the ministry has continued to operate throughout this time.

Yes, other members of the patrol have been missed, but it was not a matter of unnecessarily saturating this prequel either. In addition, it is a good way to introduce ourselves to the idea that there may be a certain alternation instead of always seeing the same characters doing the missions that the ministry entrusts to them.

Here the important thing was the reunion with the ministry, from Angustias complaining about the move to that brief talk between Irene and Ernesto about the latter's YouTuber son. Come on, raise everything from that normality that we missed so much to gradually grow the importance of that temporary imbalance used to advance the return of Julián / Eulogio.

The only bad thing about this prequel is that it has not been accompanied by the premiere date of the fourth season. It will be necessary to continue having patience, which seems clear that it has been one of the many series affected by the coronavirus crisis.