The Wonderful 101 Remastered will be playable at PAX East

About a dozen days ago, a good slice of gamers responded enthusiastically to the Kickstarter campaign for The Wonderful 101 Remastered, the title of PlatinumGames who did not have the success he probably deserved Nintendo Wii U.

The developers have therefore decided to probe the ground and see how many fans would like one remastered of the game, and the response was excellent: the project was fully funded after only a few hours after the launch of the campaign.

Now one wonders how long it will take to finally get our hands on the product, and fortunately the answer is: very little. PlatinumGames in fact will participate in the PAX East 2020, which will be held from February 27 to March 1 in Boston, and the good news is that there will also be one playable demo of The Wonderful 101 Remastered for Nintendo Switch (by the way, did you know that The Wonderful 101 will include a 2D scrolling adventure?).

The developers will also hold a panel called "101 Things You Don't Know About PlatinumGames" on February 29, where they will also speak Atsushi Inaba and Hideki Kamiya, who will talk about their future plans, among other things.

In short, soon we will finally be able to learn more about the success of The Wonderful 101 Remastered, pending release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and of course Nintendo Switch in April. What do you expect from the game?