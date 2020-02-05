The Wonderful 101 Remastered: over a million euros on Kickstarter and new target

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Launched on Monday evening, the Wonderful 101 Remastered Kickstarter campaign can be called a success: at the time of writing PlatinumGames has collected over a million euros, milestone cut in just under 48 hours.

To be precise, the sum collected thanks to the support of 19,000 supporters amounts to € 1,171,729, remarkable if we think that there are still 30 days left to the end of the fundraising. Almost all the objectives have been achieved, including the PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Time Attack modes, but the appeal is missing. Luka's First Mission (1.5 million) and a new addition, i.e. the remixed soundtrack, stretch goal that will be unlocked upon reaching $ 1.75 million.

For Platinum Games this is an absolute novelty, the president of the company has stated in any case that it will not be a practice anyway and that for the near future no other maneuvers of this type are foreseen, unless they are strictly necessary for the survival of individual projects.

The studio is preparing to announce other important news in the coming weeks, the Platinum4 promotional campaign was born for announce four different projects, the first is The Wonderful 101 Remastered while the mystery hovers over the other three games involved in the initiative …