The Wonderful 101: Remastered exceeds 2 million in Kickstarter

The Wonderful 101: Remastered it already exceeds two million dollars raised in a campaasapland of collective financing in Kickstarter with which PlatinumGames did not even intend to raise money, because they simply launched it to check if there was any interest in the return of this exclusive Wii U .

Upon reaching this new goal, a new secondary objective called Luka's Second Mission has been unlocked and all the description of this objective is "Our young hero is back and ready for more adventures".

We assume that it will be an extension of Luka's First Mission, an unlocked target to reach a million and a half dollars that unlocked a new 2D game mode with side scrolling starring a young hero.

Luka is a young boy who appears as an aspirant for this group of heroes and meets the Wonderful on several occasions during the original story. At one point he ends up joining the group with the name of Wonder Googles and the ability to launch laser beams with his glasses.

Now that the project is facing its last hour at Kickstarter, new objectives have been added, including orchestral versions of the songs "The Won-Stoppable Wonderful 101" and "Tables Turn" if $ 2.25 million is reached.

The next goal is at 2.5 million and will serve to introduce new languages ​​into the game. It has not been specified what languages ​​it is, but the study has asked players to tell them in which language they want the game.