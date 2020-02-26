The Wonderful 101: Remastered already has a release date

Share it:

Although the original version of the game (released in 2013) was not a large commercial success, the Platinum Games Kickstarter campaasapland has devastated. We talk about The Wonderful 101: Remastered, the new version of the game, which will now reach PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch. Today, we have finally known the release date. Or we should say dates …

That way, we can say that the game will be released in May for the United States and Europe regions, and in June for Japan. Anyway, American users can enjoy the title a little earlier. Specifically as of May 19, 2020. In Europe it will arrive a couple of days later. That is, on May 22, 2020. In Japan, it will be on June 11, 2020.

On the other hand, the launch will be in both digital and physical format, the latter being distributed by Nighthawk Interactive. In any case, Platinum Games has not clarified whether the sponsors of KickStarter will receive the game before the others. Although it is foreseeable that it is so, and that it happens in April of the same year 2020.

As for the price, beyond those who have supported the campaasapland, it will be 44.99 euros. Therefore, it is expected to be exactly the same for both the physical version and the digital version. Remember that the initial objective of the crowdfunding campaasapland was $ 50,000. However, they ended up raising more than $ 900,000 in just their first day in the campaasapland.

The game, however, will be a copy of the original Wii U, beyond the adaptation to more traditional controls (in fact the original game was already thought so). In fact, there will be no news regarding the content. Of course, if the campaasapland reaches larger numbers, and is on the right track, new modes or missions could be added.