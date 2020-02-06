The Wonderful 101: it was Nintendo that allowed the arrival of the remastered on PC and PS4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After surprising users with the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for the PC and PlayStation 4 versions of The Wonderful 101 RemasteredPlatinumGames explained how it was possible to bring an exclusive Wii U title to other platforms.

According to what the team led by Hideki Kamiya, it is thanks to Nintendo's generosity that all this has become reality. The game was developed by Platinum as a second party and it was therefore impossible to bring the remastered on platforms other than Nintendo Switch if the Kyoto company had not started.

Here are the words of the developers on the matter:

"I know it's a risky comparison, but it's as if we were talking about bringing the latest God of War to other platforms. In this case, however, Nintendo told us that there were no problems. So now there is the possibility that The Wonderful 101 may arrive on platforms such as PlayStation 4 and Steam, but it is necessary to achieve the goals that we have set in the Kickstarter campaign. "

It is not clear whether that of The Wonderful 101 Remastered is an isolated case or if, similarly to what has been seen recently with Microsoft and the Xbox titles, the Big N also wants to slowly open up to other platforms. In short, to see Astral Chain on PC, Xbox One and PS4 we will only have to wait for Nintendo to give the ok to PlatinumGames.

Speaking of Nintendo Switch titles that have lost the exclusive title, we remind you that only a few days ago it was announced that Daemon X Machina will also arrive on PC and will be available on Steam starting next Thursday 13 February 2020.