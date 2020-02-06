The Wonderful 101 for 1.2 million euros on Kickstarter: Kamiya publishes new artwork

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The loves of Platinum Games and Hideki Kamiya celebrate the great success of the fundraising campaign on Kickstarter of The Wonderful 101 Remastered, evidenced by the achievement of 1.2 million euro of private crowdfunding funding, by publishing unpublished artworks.

The sketches shared by Japanese developers following Kamiya allow us to peek through the pages of the internal document used by the company to shape the original chapter on Wii U.

In addition to the inevitable designs that served to shape the characters from The Wonderful 101, the artworks shown by Kamiya include photos dedicated to the document that guided the work done by the digital artists of Platinum Games to create the title.

Hideki Kamiya's message that accompanies the publication of these shots also reveals some interesting background on the project, starting with the presence of "only" 100 characters in the original concept up to the ideas that determined the original gameplay dynamics of the final adventure.

The objectives achieved by Platinum Games with this fundraising campaign include the development of the PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions of The Wonderful 101 Remastered, but also the creation of a additional Time Attack mode. Upon reaching $ 1.5 million in crowdfunding, it will integrate into the stock Luka's First Mission and, with 1.75 million dollars, the remixed soundtrack.