The Wonderful 101, develop a sequel: Platinum would like to take up the challenge

Originally published exclusively on Nintendo Wii U, The Wonderful 101 returned to the gaming market in 2020, thanks to a revised and expanded version.

Renamed by Platinum Games as The Wonderful 101: Remastered, the latter was the protagonist of an extremely successful Kickstarter campaign, which allowed the software house to bring the title to multiple platforms. In addition to the foreseeable debut on Nintendo Switch, the game has in fact also found space in the software catalogs of PlayStation 4 and PC. The times could now be ripe for a real one sequel?

When asked, Platinum Games recently offered an interesting answer. During an interview, Atsushi Inaba, Producer of the software house, said that the possibility has always been part of his thoughts. This, he says, should however be "bigger and better" compared to the original: a significant challenge according to Inaba, who would however be happy one day to try it. Of similar opinion it is Hideki Kamiya, Director of The Wonderful 101, who wanted to further highlight how satisfied the team was with the work done on the game. With this in mind, he claims to be somehow "fearful"from the possibility of getting back to work on IP, as a sequel should exceed what was done with the original.

Would you like to see the minutes of the game again in action? Pending any news, we remind you that the review of The Wonderful 101 Remastered is available on the pages of Everyeye. Currently, we remind you, Platinum Games is engaged on many fronts, including the development of Bayonetta 3.