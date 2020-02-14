The women's football agreement, one step away from materializing

The Association of Women's Soccer Clubs (ACFF) has announced that it has found “the feasibility to undertake the signing of the first women's football agreement”, Which must be ratified on Monday at the First Division Board.

Through a statement, the employer has stressed that “Mediapro's commitment has been key to solving the problem ”, so it should occur in the next days the signing of the agreement reached with the unions AFE and Footballers ON after the release of the audiovisual conflict.

“Today, ACFF has informed AFE and Futbolistas ON that it has found the viability to undertake the signing of the First Collective Agreement for women's football. Mediapro has been key to solving the problem, demonstrating, once again, its firm commitment to women's football, ”said Club Association, to which 13 of the 16 clubs of the highest category are attached. All, with the exception of Athletic Club, Barcelona and CD Heel, which will also be affected by the text.

"On Monday it will be ratified in a meeting of the First Division Board in order to proceed to the signing of the agreement", said the employer.

Clubs and unions began negotiating the first collective agreement for the First Division footballers fourteen months ago. After the pre-agreement reached on December 20, both parties were set on January 15 as the date of signing the agreement, although the lack of agreement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in audiovisual matters delayed the subscription of the agreement.

With the agreement announced by the employer, the agreement should be a reality in the coming days.