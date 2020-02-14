Sports

The women's football agreement, one step away from materializing

February 14, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Association of Women's Soccer Clubs (ACFF) has announced that it has found “the feasibility to undertake the signing of the first women's football agreement”, Which must be ratified on Monday at the First Division Board.

Through a statement, the employer has stressed that “Mediapro's commitment has been key to solving the problem ”, so it should occur in the next days the signing of the agreement reached with the unions AFE and Footballers ON after the release of the audiovisual conflict.

“Today, ACFF has informed AFE and Futbolistas ON that it has found the viability to undertake the signing of the First Collective Agreement for women's football. Mediapro has been key to solving the problem, demonstrating, once again, its firm commitment to women's football, ”said Club Association, to which 13 of the 16 clubs of the highest category are attached. All, with the exception of Athletic Club, Barcelona and CD Heel, which will also be affected by the text.

READ:  Tigers players got caught in the middle of the shooting in Guadalajara

"On Monday it will be ratified in a meeting of the First Division Board in order to proceed to the signing of the agreement", said the employer.

Clubs and unions began negotiating the first collective agreement for the First Division footballers fourteen months ago. After the pre-agreement reached on December 20, both parties were set on January 15 as the date of signing the agreement, although the lack of agreement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in audiovisual matters delayed the subscription of the agreement.

With the agreement announced by the employer, the agreement should be a reality in the coming days.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.