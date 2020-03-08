The women who created Hollywood

Share it:

Whenever someone complains about the lack of women in the world of cinema, especially in the positions of direction and script, the same comment is usually heard: "is that there are fewer women who want to direct or write." And now excuse my manners, but: that's LIE. "And then, why are there a majority of men in film schools?" They will say. History has made us believe for so many centuries that women were weak sex, which is already almost genetic to believe that we have no capacity to lead.

However, it is very curious the case of cinema and its involution over the decades. Not long ago we know the figure of Alice Guy-Blaché, contemporary of the brothers Lumière and Meliès, considered one of the first people to direct a fiction movie and that has a filmography of more than 1,000 titles, although just over 300 are preserved. Was it the only one? Obviously, no, and the data is surprising.

According to the historian Cari Beauchamp, “Almost half of the films that were made before 1925 were written by women”. A trend that was declining over the years, although it is also surprising to see the number of women screenwriters who signed the films of the 40s and 50s, some of them, recognized as the best films in the history of cinema.

But we already know that history is written by men, and the names of these women who turned Hollywood into what it is today, were forgotten. A surprising fact, considering that these women not only wrote, also directed, produced and in some cases, acted. So, and in an act of poetic justice, we would like retrieve names of some of those Pioneer women who wrote Hollywood and created the cinematographic language.

Lois Weber (1879-1939)

Director, actress, screenwriter and producer, historians place Lois Weber how one of the most important directors of the silent film era in the United States, next to the very same D. W. Griffith. Considered as one of the first cinematographic authors for how she used cinema to capture ideas, philosophies and above all, raise doubts in the viewer, Weber was the first woman to direct a feature film, 'The merchant of Venice' (1914), although unfortunately, has disappeared.

He directed a total of 135 movies (unless they are accredited) and wrote 114, and many others where he worked as an actress. Multifaceted, to Lois Weber it was normal to see her act as a damsel in distress in the Herbert Blaché movies to see her signing some of the most controversial movies and successful of the time: 'The Hypocrites' (1915), anticlerical tape containing the first female frontal nude in the history of cinema and 1916 directed 'Where Are My Children?', where he spoke openly about abortion and contraceptive methods.

'Hypocrites' by Lois Weber

In 1917, he founded his own studio, Lois Weber Productions, with the financial assistance of Universal. A study she directed with her husband Phillips Smalleys, although everyone knew that she was the creative head of the couple. Weber's studio worked perfectly because "films were made at a low cost and the investment at the box office was quickly recovered" (William D. Routt) and why it reflected the conflict of women of the time since "the traditional vision of freedom" that they were acquiring (Karen Mahar).

More curiosities about Weber: she was the first director to use the split screen in his movie 'Suspense' in 1913, and in experiment with the sound In his movies. The teacher John Ford was his assistant in his beginnings in the world of cinema and discovered Frances Marion, another of the great authors of silent movies. His great masterpiece was 'The Blot' (1921), co-written by her and another woman, Marion Orth, was shot in real locations and with hardly artificial lighting, talked about class differences.

Frances Marion (1888-1973)

Frances Marion, born in San Francisco where she worked for a photographer and as a reporter for a newspaper, she moved to Los Angeles where she began working as a poster designer for the Morosco Theater. Soon, he would find his first film job: as script assistant, actress and assistant director in Lois Weber Productions. It was there and next to Weber where he decided that he did not want to act and where he learned the profession of screenwriter.

Marion became an indispensable for Weber, so much so that when she was offered a contract at Universal, she wanted to take it with her. However, Marion decided to accept the work that her friend Mary Pickford He offered.

It was a work in the studio Famous Players-Lasky, which would end up making her the official screenwriter of the films starring Mary Pickford, the most famous and blockbuster actress of the time. Together, they would become one of the most powerful Hollywood tandems of the moment thanks to the great form in which they added comedy slapstick to the drama

Mary Pickford and Frances Marion on the set of 'Straight is the Way', 1920

You are credited more than 300 movies as a screenwriter and 130 as a producer and became one of the highest paid scriptwriters of the time. Among its most famous titles stand out 'The Poor Little Rich Girl' by Maurice Tourneur (1917), 'Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm' by Marshall Neilan (1917), and 'The Little Princess' by Marshall Neilan (1917) with Mary Pickford or 'The Big House' from George Hill (1930) and 'The Champ' King Vidor (1931), both winners of Oscar awards for Best Screenplay.

Well-known suffragist who participated in the demonstrations for the female vote in New York, Frances Marion also traveled to Europe as war reporter to cover the First World War, focusing especially on the laborious work of women who were in the front line.

Frances Marion is a indispensable figure to understand the evolution of the film script, and even wrote a manual: "How To Write and Sell Film Stories." And as a gift, one of his great phrases: "The characters are like prisoners in the mind of a writer: they are always looking for a way out."

Mary Pickford (1892-1979)

It is likely that Mary Pickford is one of the most familiar names on this list. And it's not for less, since it was the most famous silent film actress, often called "the bride of America" ​​or "the Queen of Cinema." Together with the actor, director and producer Douglas Fairbanks, formed one of the most popular and scandalous couples in Hollywood.

In 1919, founded with Fairbanks, Charles Chaplin and David W. Griffith of United Artists, one of the most powerful studios in the film industry and still active. It was precisely Griffith who discovered it in 1909, just 10 years ago for the Biograph Company. And only that year, Pickford worked on 51 films where he made from small roles, to protagonists.

Papers that soon gave him popularity and began receiving proposals for advertising campaigns that wanted to take advantage of his flip of the incipient movie star. It was at this time that he did his first great works as 'Just Like a Woman' Y 'The Female of the Species' (1912), both from Griffith. His success was due to his perfect portrait of the damsel in distress and at innocent female character, an archetype of character that was born thanks to the work of the actress.

D.W. Griffith, Mary Pickford, Charlie Chaplin and Douglas Fairbanks, signing the foundation of United Artists in 1919

In 1916, Mary Pickford was already an absolute star, whose popularity and esteem of the public and critics was only surpassed by Charlie Chaplin. That's when he started working with Famous Players-Lasky along with Frances Marion, in movies like 'The Poor Little Rich Girl' (1917), 'Pollyana' (1920), which was already produced by the United Artists and that he raised more than a million dollars, or 'Little Annie Rooney' by William Beaudine (1925), which she wrote.

Mary Pickford it was one of 36 original founders of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science, which delivers the Oscars every year, and won the second Oscar in history to the Best Actress for her first sound role in 'Coquette' by Sam Taylor (1929). A curious fact since Pickford was very skeptical about the arrival of sound at the cinema and came to say that "Add sound to the movies, it would be like adding lipstick to the Venus del Milo". In 1976, the Hollywood Film Academy handed him the Honorary Oscar.

Anita Loos (1889-1981)

Even if Anita Loos started her career as a theater actress as a child, although she soon began collaborating with San Diego newspapers to which she sent short stories. In 1912, David W. Griffith he would direct the third script written by Loos and the first of many that would produce him, 'The New York Hat', starring Mary Pickford. In the next three years, Loos sold 105 scripts. However, until he wrote 200 screenplays, Loos did not step on a movie studio.

With his moved to Hollywood and signed by Griffith, became the first woman screenwriter to be on payroll in a studio, the Triangle Film Corporation. And after several failed inentos, his first loan was in an adaptation of 'Macbeth' and it didn't stop: when he turned 20, Anita Loos I had already signed More than 60 movies.

After the departure of Griffith de Triangle, Loos joined her future husband John emerson, for the one who wrote 'His Picture in the Papers' (1916) with a beginner Douglas Fairbanks and that he had great success thanks to his discursive and ingenious intertitles. Thanks to the success of this film, Griffith would specifically commission him to write the intertitles of his epic 'Intolerance' (1916).

Anita Loos and Audrey Hepburn

After their marriage to Emerson, they wrote and produced films such as 'A Virtuous Vamp' (1919), 'Dangerous Business' (1920) or 'Learning to Love' (1925). And during this time she had to use her husband's name to be heard by directors and other executives who ignored her for being a woman. Regular contributor to magazines such as Vanity fair, in 1926 his first novel was published 'Gentlemen prefer blondes'.

The novel was an immediate success and soon Loos herself adapted it for the theater, in which she also moved like a fish in the water. Two decades later he turned it into a Broadway musical and in 1953, that same musical version was adapted to the cinema under the direction of Howard Hawks, starring Jane Russell Y Marilyn Monroe, which gave life to the "crypto-feminist" character Lorelei Lee, created by Loos.

Another of his great theatrical successes was the theatrical adaptation of 'Gigi' from Colette, who had already signed a very young and unknown Audrey Hepburn to give life to the unchanging character on the boards. The show premiered in the fall of 1951 until the spring of 1952 with tremendous success and that helped Hepburn get a contract with the Paramount to star in 'Holidays in Rome' by William Wyler, along with Gregory Peck.

The settlement of the industry

Jeanie MacPherson was the usual screenwriter for Cecil B. deMille

Lois Weber, Frances Marion, Mary Pickford or Anita Loos are just one example of the relevant role of women in the creation of the film industry as we know it today. Next to them, other names like those of Bess Meredyth, June Mathys, Carolyn Wells or Jeanie Macpherson.

With the arrival of the sound cinema in 1927 and in the early years of the studio system, these scriptwriters were more than settled in the industry and their hiring was even encouraged because their stories were closer to the female audience. However, with the start of the 40s, only 15% of Hollywood screenwriters were women. Why was this decline?

With the settlement of the film industry, the trade grew and also the number of screenwriters So women stopped being seen as partners, to be rivals. And since society was – and is – of a macho nature, they ended up replacing them. Some of those who were able to stay, such as Loos or Marion, but it was increasingly rare to see a movie signed by a woman.

Leigh Brackett and Howard Hawks

However, there were great exceptions, although you can barely count on the fingers, which developed their career since the 40s. Leigh brackett, began his career as a science fiction novelist, and his most relevant titles in film were with Howard Hawks in 'The Eternal Dream' (1946) or 'Rio Bravo' (1959), among others. His last work was a first version of 'Star Wars. The Empire Strikes Back '(1980), and although it was discarded by George Lucas, many of his ideas ended up in the movie.

OR Betty Comden, with your partner Adolph Green, created one of the longest-running creative couples in history, worked together for 60 years. And although their greatest source of work was theater, they were responsible for some of the most emblematic musical comedies in the history of cinema as 'Singing in the rain' (1952), 'A day in New York' (1949) of Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen or 'Broadway melodies' (1953) of Vicente Minelli, among other.

All these women they are part of the history of Hollywood: were pioneers and creators of a trade that invented, side by side with names that did go down in history like those of David W. Griffith, Charles Chaplin, Douglas Fairbanks or Cecil B. DeMille. Hopefully someday the names of Griffith and Lois Weber are studied together in film schools and their jobs – although many have been lost – are as accessible as those of their male partners.