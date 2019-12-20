         'The woman in the window' trailer: Amy Adams fights agoraphobia in Joe Wright's new thriller

Share it:

Amy Adams is an agoraphobic child psychologist unable to leave her home in the thriller, 'The Woman in the Window', where the prestigious director Joe Wright adapts the novel by A.J. Finn.

The curtain lady

In 'The woman in the window', an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends the neighbor in front. Everything will fall apart when the woman disappears and begins to suspect that something bad has happened. The movie has a spectacular cast, and stars Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore.

Amy Adams returns to the front line after 'The vice of power', for which she obtained a Oscar nomination to the Best Supporting Actress. Adams' work on the HBO limited series' Open Wounds' brought him even more praise last year and nominations for the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards.

The film is directed by Joe Wright, who shows his more contemporary side of the thriller after mastering the art of historical period dramas in 'Pride and Prejudice', 'Atonement', 'Anna Karenina' or 'The Darkest Moment', why Gary Oldman won the Oscar.