The woman at the window, Netflix in talks with Disney for the Amy Adams film

According to Variety reports, Netflix is ​​in talks to acquire the thriller starring Amy Adams, The woman at the window, owned by Disney. Mickey's major had planned the film initially on October 4, 2019 and then delayed it on May 15, 2020 before completely eliminating it due to the pandemic.

The film had been acquired by Disney in the 20th Century Fox purchase package in 2019. The woman at the window is directed by Joe Wright based on a screenplay by Tracy Letts, who adapted the eponymous novel released in 2018 and written by A.J. Finn.

The woman at the window tells the story of the psychologist Anna Fox (Amy Adams), suffering from agoraphobia and long-term confinement in her New York home. Anna communicates and interacts with the world only online. One day like another Anna witnesses a heinous crime from the window while spying on the neighbors and from that moment her life will change drastically.

The Oscar award Gary Oldman plays the patriarch of the Russell familywhile Tracy Letts is the psychotherapist of the Adams character and Brian Tyree Henry is a detective. The rich cast also includes Oscar winner Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Jason Leigh. On production Scott Rudin and Eli Bush.

The woman at the window is one of the latest projects from Elizabeth Gabler's Fox 2000 company, which closed its doors after Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Amy Adams will play a woman who thinks she will turn into a dog in the movie Nightbitch. A few months ago Adams said he looked at Leonardo DiCaprio like a hamburger before kissing him in Try to catch me.