         The wizards of the ball! Oliver and Benji arrive this year on PC and consoles with Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

January 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Who doesn't remember the epic games of three hundred episodes of Captain Tsubasa? Or as we met him here in Spain, Champions: Oliver and Benji. The one that was one of the most mythical sports manga and anime that are remembered will have a new video game For the present generation.

It will come from Bandai Namco, and is called Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions. He plans to go out this year for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Of course, here you have the first trailer, which certainly looks spectacular.


It is neither more nor less than the first title for consoles and PC based on the license that comes to the West. At least if we don't count that one Tecmo Cup Football Game of NES, which in Japan was known as Captain Tsubasa although here it was not sold as such.

East Rise of New Champions It is defined as a very arcade soccer game. Knowing how the series is, it was the only possibility. I don't know if the football fields will measure 50 km, but from what we can see in the trailer, we will be able to execute shots of the tiger and the hawk at mansalva.

From Bandai Namco they say that they will not only please Yoichi Takahashi's followers, but also football fans from all over the world. We will have to wait for a release date, but for now, there they go with the ball on their feet.

