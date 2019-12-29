The Witcher's most famous song comes to Beat Saber

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the songs in the Netflix series The Witcher has managed to go viral among fans. We talk about Toss A Coin To Your Witcher, the catchy song that Jaskier sings to Geralt at the end of the second episode of the series.

Such has been the success of this theme, which has even reached the popular VR game Beat Saber. This title is based on following the musical rhythm of the song by breaking color blocks with lightsabers in the purest style Star wars.

The Holair YouTube channel has compiled this song in a fabulous video that recalls how catchy this song is. Every day there are more people who admit not being able to get the melody of Toss A Coin To Your Witcher out of their head, now it has finally become a playable level of Beat Saber.

The soundtrack of The Witcher is now ready to go on the market, although for this, its composer needs to Netflix of the approval, so you still can not estimate a release date.