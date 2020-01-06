The Witcher: You need this metal version of Toss a Coin to Your Witcher in your life

Share it:

The song Toss a Coin to Your Witcher has become the song of the moment thanks to the fantastic composition of Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli combined with the interpretation of Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier in the series The Witcher for Netflix.

If we were to think about the opposite of a bard in musical matters, perhaps a metalhead would come to mind. In this case, that metalhead would be Leo Moracchioli, who lives up to the Nordic origins of the Geralt de Rivia Saga with a very metal interpretation of this song that has been hanging around the minds of the series for weeks.

We have already heard this great song several times in a row and will continue to do so throughout the week until we have no more coins left to support our local witch. Of course, we are still trying to decipher what Moracchioli is wearing. Of course Geralt does not resemble and Jaskier still less. Attitude is not lacking, that's true.

The Witcher has proven to be at the height of the license that adapts and everything indicates that we will have several seasons in the future if the level is maintained and new material continues to be balanced with references to the novels.