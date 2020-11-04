The Witcher, Yennefer strolls with Cahir and Stregobor in the new photos from the set

He continues to work hard on the set of The Witcher: the filming of the episodes of the second season of the Netflix show are proceeding at a good pace after the inevitable vicissitudes due to the coronavirus emergency, as evidenced by the new photos circulated online in the last few hours.

The photos from the set of the series with Henry Cavill show us Anya Chalotra in the role of Yennefer walking with some old acquaintances of the fans: we are talking about Stregobor, Vilgefortz and Cahir, as well as an unidentified sorceress and the showrunner Lauren Hissrich, evidently intent on provide some indications to the actors.

The new photos, of course, do not allow us to speculate on any news we will find in this second season of the series: certainly there is however the new look of Cahir, who appears to have opted for a shorter haircut as well as, of course, a new Nilfgaardian armor.

After a first season aimed primarily at introducing fans to the show’s main protagonists, these new episodes of The Witcher should allow us to delve further into the world designed by Sapkowski: there is great anticipation in particular for Ciri’s arrival in Kaer Morhen, where Geralt will take her to receive her training.

Henry Cavill, meanwhile, has recently anticipated some news of the new episodes of The Witcher; here, in the meantime, you will find an incredible video dedicated to the monsters of The Witcher.