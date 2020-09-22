The Witcher: Yennefer, Ciri and Triss enchant in the cosplay of the Italian Bliss

The world of The Witcher has become very famous with CD Projekt Red’s video games. But if before the adventures of the witcher were limited only to those who enjoyed playful entertainment or at most to those who read the books of the author Andrei Sapkowski, now more fans have been reached with the serial remake of The Witcher by Netflix.

The arrival of the brand in a live action version was welcomed by a good interest from the public and critics, so much so as to push the streaming giant towards the renewal with a second season and the preparation of the prequel The Witcher – Blood Origin. This of course also made The Witcher fans grow all over the world, spurring the creation of cosplay.

From Ciri’s cosplay to Triss Merigold’s, some cosplayers have given their fans different themed disguises. Today we bring you the creations of Bliss, Italian and who proved to be a huge fan of The Witcher. The girl has recently shared several disguises: at the bottom you can see the Yennefer cosplay, Ciri cosplay and Triss cosplay, with whom he obtained a fair number of likes on the platform.

Three different presentations for three different characters, which of the three convinces you the most?