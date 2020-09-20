The Witcher X Lady Gaga: a Strigo-themed Easter Egg in the new single ‘911’!

As known to fans, Lady Gaga is preparing to release an album of unreleased songs: Chromatica. Originally expected on the record market in spring 2020, the publication of the collection has been postponed following the spread of the international health emergency.

The artist was able to present his to the public sixth album recorded in the studio only during the month of May. With the release, it was possible to have a further taste of what are the sounds of the production, thanks to the debut of several singles. Among these, we find “Rain on Me“, the result of a collaboration with Ariana Grande, but to have attracted the attention of the video community was the most recent:”911“.

Presented very recently, the song debuted at the same time as its official video, which includes within it … a Easter Egg a tema The Witcher! It was the official Twitter account of the videogame saga that spotted him and attracted the attention of the public to him. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, one of the artists present in the video of the song “911” is wearing a Strigo medallion. Honored with the homage, the CD Projekt team posted a screenshot of the video, officially welcoming the new and unexpected to the family. Witcher!

We take this opportunity to remind you that the arrival of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been officially announced on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with a next gen upgrade also for PC.